Atleti chief targets Liga title

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes that their strong start to the season, and the impending arrivals of Diego Costa and Vitolo, make them title contenders.

Los Rojiblancos are second in La Liga thanks to four wins and no defeats from their opening six matches, and will have two Spain international forwards arriving when their transfer ban is lifted in January.

“Now we know Diego Costa and Vitolo are arriving, we must aim to win the title,” Cerezo said, via Marca.

“We must work to improve from last season’s performance, which was phenomenal but now we are even stronger and with these two great players we will win a lot and especially from January onwards.”

Former Sevilla forward Vitolo is currently on loan at domestic rivals Las Palmas until the new year, while Costa returns after three prolific seasons at Chelsea, having expressed his desire to return to his former club.

Atleti also have a brand new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, to call home, and won their first two league clashes there before the Blues came to town and beat them 2-1 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.