Cristiano Ronaldo seems really chuffed with the latest addition to his car collection, the ridiculously fast Bugatti Chiron.

Reports suggest the Real Madrid forward has 19 other cars in his collection, but you can bet none cost as much as this French beauty. Ronaldo forked out a cool $3 million for the 1500bhp hypercar and he looks suitably happy…

And with a 0-100kph time of just 2.4 seconds, Ronaldo will no doubt save some time on his trips to the grocery store.