Asensio handed new Real deal

Real Madrid have secured the long-term future of yet another squad member after Marco Asensio penned a new six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news comes only a day after Raphael Varane signed on with Los Blancos, while Marcelo, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Karim Benzema and Marcos Llorente were also handed new deals since the campaign got under way.

Asensio broke into the first team last term after spending the previous two seasons out on loan at Mallorca and Espanyol respectively, following his arrival in 2014 from Los Bermellones.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign for Zinedine Zidane’s side, contributing nine goals and four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions as they won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

He has already found the back of the net twice in four league outings this term, and the youngster’s exploits have seen him rewarded by the Spanish giants.