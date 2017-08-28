Valverde praises Barcelona patience

Ernesto Valverde hailed his Barcelona side’s temperament following their win over Alaves on Saturday and hinted that there could be more additions to his squad soon.

Lionel Messi’s brace was enough to earn his side a hard-fought but deserved to win over their hosts, lifting the Catalans to second place on the La Liga table.

Following the match, new coach Valverde spoke about the difficulties his side faced in breaking down their opponents’ well-organised defence.

“It was very difficult for us and we needed a lot of patience,” he told reporters. “They were very tightly-packed, they closed all the channels and it was difficult to reach their area.

“It may have looked like we were close to scoring, but it was hard for us. It was a matter of maturing and continuing to push. With the goal, it became a bit easier.

“It was a difficult test for us, their fans put up a lot of atmosphere. We overcame the moments of difficulty and we have six points. We also did it last week,” he said, referring to last Saturday’s 2 – 0 win over Real Betis.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss went on to discuss the likelihood of his club dipping back into the transfer market before its close on Thursday, suggesting that this was, indeed, a possibility.

“We hope to have a more competitive squad once the transfer window shuts,” he said. “I’ll work with the players we have, but we want to have a better team and we’re open to possibilities.”