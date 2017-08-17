Pique admits Madrid are currently superior

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he feels inferior to Real Madrid for the first time following their Spanish Super Cup defeat.

The Catalan centre-back has never minced his words when speaking of Barca’s arch-rivals but conceded they are currently the better side after winning 2-0 on Wednesday to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

“The season is very long and there is room for improvement,” Pique said. “But in nine years at Barcelona this is the first time that I have felt we are inferior to Madrid.

“It is true that they won the Champions League last year, but we came here and won not long before that.

“We are not in the best moment as a team or a club. We must remain as close as possible and try to keep paddling forward.

“It is important for us to live with the defeat and accept that Madrid were better.”