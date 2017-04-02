Zidane to rest Ramos

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has decided to give talismanic defender Sergio Ramos a rest ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash with Alaves.

This is due to the fact that Zidane's side have nine fixtures to contend with in an extremely busy April following the international break.

Ramos played twice for Spain during the international break with the Los Blancos' boss decision to rest the 31-year-old coming in the wake of arch-rivals Barcelona's decision to rest Gerard Pique.

"Sergio is going to rest and that's a decision by the boss," the French tactician told reporters at his pre-match press conference. "He has played a lot and all the players here are very important.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] has four yellow cards. But we do not look at that. It's important he plays as always. We will see how we manage it. I hope he stays with four until the end of the season.

"We have a lot of games this month. We are going to need all the players and we are ready for the final stretch. It's the same as always, they are all important and everyone knows that they are important, sure there will be some who will play more than others, but what I value is that everyone works and contributes every day until the end of the season.

"We know that there is a final stretch where everything is played and we are prepared for the two challenges: LaLiga and Champions League."