City reject Kolarov scores stunner to rock Ireland

Sometimes things get a bit stale for footballers when they’ve been at a club for several years, while other times a new manager comes in who just doesn’t fancy a player.

Former Manchester City star Alexander Kolarov is a case in point, as the Serbian full-back – a cult figure among City fans – was ushered out of the Etihad and sold to Roma as part of a huge summer clear out by Pep Guardiola.

Since leaving City, Kolarov has enjoyed a new lease of life in the Eternal City, hitting three goals in four games for club and country.

His latest was an absolute rocket that helped Serbia defeat the Republic of Ireland in Dublin and move to the top of World Cup qualifying Group D.

Kolarov could've tried hitting it a bit harder pic.twitter.com/2wVPEqsCBv — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) September 5, 2017

He also scored against Moldova in last week’s qualifier.

Kolarov after the match. Didn't play well earlier in qualifying but he was excellent in the last 2 matches. pic.twitter.com/So8Nza9HBE — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) September 5, 2017

All in all, it’s been a pretty good few weeks for Kolarov.

A good start to life at #ASRoma for Aleksandar Kolarov! 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/zrEluFkRkq — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 5, 2017

There’s still life in the old dog, yet!