Klopp: Coutinho saga went as planned

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims they were always in the driving seat as Barcelona failed to pry Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield during the transfer window.

The Brazil international attracted heavy interest from Barca as a replacement for Neymar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £198 million deal last month.

Coutinho even handed in a transfer request to push through a move to the Camp Nou, but the Reds issued a statement in response to insist they had no intention of selling one of their star players.

The Catalan giants eventually conceded defeat and signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund instead, after the Bundesliga club relented as they pocketed an initial £97m from the transfer.

Klopp played down comparisons between the two situations, pointing to the fact that Coutinho is still a part of his squad, while suggesting the media hardly helped matters by reporting falsehoods.

The magician is back. 🔮 A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

“We have our situation and Dortmund has another,” the former Dortmund head coach told SPORT1.

“Don’t believe everything in the press or that there are offers here and there and that the minute after the offer has been entered, it should already be over.

“We are not like George Orwell where everybody knows everything immediately. We have exactly the situation we wanted and no other.

“Dortmund decided [Dembele] would leave them, so I cannot compare the two situations. We still have a really good player in the squad who can play.”