Kent makes Bundesliga loan switch

Promising Liverpool winger Ryan Kent will spend the 2017/18 season on loan at German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

The Reds confirmed the news on their official website on Thursday evening of the 20-year-old who was said to be weighing up moves to the English Championship.

Kent signed a new long-term deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side after he impressed during their recent pre-season preparations and his German manager felt his development would be best served within his native country.

“Academy graduate Kent signed a new long-term contract with the Reds earlier this month and will continue his development at the Schwarzwald-Stadion for the whole of the current campaign,” read a statement on the club’s website.

The England youth international scored three goals and contributed as many assists in 47 games – during a loan spell at Barnsley last season.