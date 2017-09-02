Kane slams England haters

England striker Harry Kane has refuted suggestions that they don’t take the job seriously after Friday’s 4-0 win over Malta.

The Tottenham striker’s 53rd-minute opener looked to be the difference between the Three Lions and the minnows, until late goals from Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck, and a second for Kane meant the scoreline flattered the English.

After some criticised England’s lacklustre showing, Kane called it “a thoroughly unfair statement” to say the shirt means nothing to the players.

Didn't like August anyway! 😂 Solid performance and good result away from home. #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/WGvbMOdnYU — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 1, 2017

“Every player here is very proud to represent their country,” he said, via BT Sports.

“There’s a lot of hard work and effort to get where we are. It didn’t happen overnight, it started at a young age and took a lot of hard work and dedication.

“Anyone who says that doesn’t understand what it takes – that’s probably why they’re sitting at home watching it and we’re out there playing.

“You can understand their frustration. We’re frustrated on the pitch. But sometimes people underestimate the teams we play. Especially at home they can make it difficult, particularly in the first half when they’re energetic. It’s a big scalp to try to get a result against England.”