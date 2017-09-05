Jones: Man Utd strikers are improving my game

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones believes the quality of the team's strikers has helped him take his defending to the next level.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular under manager Jose Mourinho so far this season, making three starts alongside Eric Bailly and keeping three clean sheets.

Jones has credited the Red Devils' forwards for strengthening his defensive capabilities in training, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford putting him to the test at the Aon Training Complex.

“As a defender, you want to play against the best strikers in the world,” Jones told the club's official website. “You want to test yourself and prove to people that you’re good enough to do that.

“Playing against these players in training every day makes me a better player. It gives me a better understanding of how to deal with these types of players when they’re on the opposing team.”