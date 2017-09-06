Football

The John Dykes Show – Episode 17

Welcome and thank you for joining us for our coverage of Episode 17 of the John Dykes Show. The broadcast itself can be followed by simply clicking this link. Or, just keep tabs on the show right here.

20:53 – Will Kane ever catch up to the great Alan Shearer? Dykes investigates.

20:44 – Quickfire questions with Harry Kane.

20:39 – What exactly has Kane achieved during his short time in the EPL? We take a look…

20:32 – And we are LIVE!

20:15 – Dykes will swap banter with special guest Adrian Clarke tonight. Clarke is a former footballer, who played at every level of English football from the Premier League to the Conference South. Impressive.

20:02 – Tonight’s broadcast is a Harry Kane special. To give you some insights, here is the man John Dykes himself…

