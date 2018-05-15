Low signs contract extension with Germany

Joachim Low has penned a contract extension with the German football Association (DFB) to keep him in charge of the national team until 2022.

The 58-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire after the UEFA Euro 2020, but he has now signed a two-year extension to keep him at the helm for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Low has been the Germany head coach since 2006 and won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The defending World Cup champions are expected to be among the favourites to win the tournament in Russia this year.

Germany coaches Thomas Schneider and Andreas Kopke have also added two years to their contracts, which has pleased Low, who told the press: “Working together with Kopke, Schneider, Marcus Sorg, Oliver Bierhoff and our entire team, to develop [the squad] and make them even better, to form a team going for the highest goals in football – that drives me and still gives me huge joy.

“These days, I feel a great desire for the upcoming World Cup in Russia and the intense weeks with the team.

“I would like to thank president Reinhard Grindel, secretary general Friedrich Curtius and the entire DFB for their support and trust in us and our work.”