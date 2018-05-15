Mancini takes over as Italy boss

Roberto Mancini has been named as the new Italy coach.

The former Manchester City manager has signed a two-year contract after leaving Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg earlier this week.

He will succeed Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy lost to Sweden in a two-legged playoff and failed to make the World Cup finals.

Roberto Mancini è il nuovo commissario tecnico della Nazionale: presentazione ai Media domani, martedì 15 maggio, alle ore 12 presso il Centro tecnico federale di Coverciano. Info accrediti: https://t.co/6ALP7YhokR pic.twitter.com/wszXfKNmJF — FIGC (@FIGC) May 14, 2018

It will be a first attempt at managing a national squad for Mancini, who has also been in charge at Galatasaray and Inter Milan since leaving the Etihad Stadium in 2013.

Mancini helped City win their first title in 44 years in 2012.

Reports suggest the 53-year old has taken a considerable cut in pay to manage the Azzurri after leaving his contract with the Russia two years early.

Mancini represented his country 36 times during his playing career.

His first game in charge will be against Saudi Arabia on May 28, before friendly matches against France and the Netherlands on June 1 and 4 respectively.