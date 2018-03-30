Desailly: France need Pogba and Kante to fire

France legend Marcel Desailly has emphasised the importance of getting Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante back to their peak match sharpness ahead of the World Cup.

The midfielders have both been playing below their high standards in the Premier League recently, with Pogba missing out on regular Manchester United starts while Kante has not been at his best at Chelsea this campaign.

Desailly believes Les Bleus may struggle at the World Cup in Russia if Pogba and Kante are unable to find their form for their clubs in the build-up to the tournament.

“That’s an issue, [that] they couldn’t [produce] a great season for their respective clubs,” Desailly, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, told Omnisport.

“We cannot say that they voluntarily didn’t give their all, thinking of the World Cup.

“Everything will be determined by the way they prepare ahead of the World Cup – physically and mentally, in order to regain momentum.

“They have nothing more to prove as they are both world-class experienced players, but they need to bring a positive momentum to the team.”