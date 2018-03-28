Lloris: France are capable of much more

France captain Hugo Lloris believes Les Bleus can improve all facets of their game despite beating 2018 World Cup hosts Russia 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe gave the visitors the lead at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium with a strike in the 40th minute, and Paul Pogba doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half with a superb free-kick.

Fyodor Smolov pulled one back for Russia, but Mbappe completed his brace in the 83rd minute to secure the win.

France came into the clash on the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Colombia on Friday, but despite bouncing back, Lloris was still disappointed with the overall performance.

“Tonight it was a bit laborious, even though we got the result. In terms of our play, we definitely need to do better. We need to improve in every area,” he was quoted as saying by the official Ligue 1 website.

“Did we play poorly because we have been busy with our clubs in March? I don’t know. But tonight, once again, we struggled to inject rhythm and intensity. We’re capable of better.

“Still, we gave the right response tonight [after the defeat to Colombia]. Even though we weren’t playing particularly well, we controlled them match overall and got the win.

“We’re not worried about the World Cup though. The only truth is how we play against Australia [in their World Cup opener in Kazan on June 16].”