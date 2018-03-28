Low bemoans poor German display

Germany boss Joachim Low acknowledged that Germany was below par in their 1-0 friendly loss to Brazil on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal at the Olympiastadion Berlin on 37 minutes as both sides used the match to test out a number of new players and tactics.

It was something of a revenge match for Brazil as they put an end to the world champions’ 22-game unbeaten run and dampen memories of the 7-1 loss they suffered at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Speaking after the game, Low told ZDF: “It wasn’t a good performance, everyone had problems. We made too many unforced errors and made Brazil stronger.

“These friendly games are good to try things, the result is not that decisive. The problem is that we made too many wrong passes.”

Another concern for Low is an apparent injury to Jerome, but the German boss moved to downplay the extent of the knock.

Boateng was replaced Niklas Sule with 68 minutes played.

“He had a knock on his Achilles tendon,” Low explained. “Substituting him was precautionary and I don’t think it’s something serious.”