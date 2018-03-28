Isco: I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence

Isco has hit out at Real Madrid and manager Zinedine Zidane following his hat-trick for Spain in their 6-1 thrashing of Argentina on Tuesday night.

Diego Costa opened the scoring at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on 12 minutes before Isco’s first with 27 minutes played.

Nicolas Otamendi pulled a goal back before the break, but Isco netted his second just after half-time before goals from Thiago Alcantara (55′) and Iago Aspas (73′), as Isco (74′) rounded off the scoring.

The 25-year-old has not played as much as he would have liked in La Liga this season and says his confidence had been affected.

He told Marca: “In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs. The matches with the national team give me life. Here I have the confidence of the coach.

“I want to show that I’m a good player. Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me.

“Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Isco added: “Despite the result, this match wasn’t easy. They made things difficult for us, they were very aggressive.

“We mustn’t forget that this is part of our preparation for the World Cup. The victory can give us a lot.”