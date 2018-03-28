Mourinho berated after Pogba stars for France

Paul Pogba scored a wonderful free-kick and helped to set up Kylian Mbappe for one of his two goals as France cruised to a 3-1 victory over Russia in an international friendly in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United midfielder was an influential figure throughout the game, setting up Mbappe for the opener on 40 minutes with a fine through ball.

Pogba then netted one for himself just after the break with a sumptuous curling free-kick from around 30 yards out.

The 25-year old looked a completely different player to the one who has struggled for Manchester United this season, and his performance certainly gave fuel to those who accuse Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho of not utilising him properly.

They were not shy in expressing themselves online.

I can not believe my club plays Paul Pogba as a defensive midfielder. It’s actually a disgusting crime against the sport of football. I feel sick. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 27, 2018

Paul Pogba scores a free kick for France in Russia. Amazing what happens when you're not being Jose Mourinho-d. Wait til Luke Shaw wins the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona next season. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 27, 2018

The one week Pogba isn’t stifled by defensive tactics from Mourinho he creates an assist and scores a stunning goal. Tells you all you need to know whether it’s the player or manager…. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) March 27, 2018

Really concerns me how Pogba & Martial can perform when playing under Deschamps but Jose whose been here for 20 months has yet to utilize either properly. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) March 27, 2018

Paul Pogba is world class. Play to his strengths and you will get the best out of him and the players around him. Jose has to build the team around Paul! #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 27, 2018

Paul Pogba enjoying free flowing football. Meanwhile, Mourinhoe is having sleepless nights about how he’s gonna squeeze in Fellaini and McTominay in a 3 man midfield alongside Matic next weekend. — 07 (@waxxa_official) March 27, 2018