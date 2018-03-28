International Football

Mourinho berated after Pogba stars for France

Paul Pogba scored a wonderful free-kick and helped to set up Kylian Mbappe for one of his two goals as France cruised to a 3-1 victory over Russia in an international friendly in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United midfielder was an influential figure throughout the game, setting up Mbappe for the opener on 40 minutes with a fine through ball.

Pogba then netted one for himself just after the break with a sumptuous curling free-kick from around 30 yards out.

The 25-year old looked a completely different player to the one who has struggled for Manchester United this season, and his performance certainly gave fuel to those who accuse Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho of not utilising him properly.

They were not shy in expressing themselves online.

