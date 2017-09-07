Football

Inigo not bothered by failed Barca bid

Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez says he knew little about Barcelona’s interest in signing him, and isn’t fussed to have missed out on a move to Camp Nou.

Reports of a potential move emerged during the transfer window, but they fell through early on as Barca focused on recruiting a replacement for Neymar.

“It didn’t reach the stage where I talked to them,” Martinez told Noticias de Guipuzcoa.

“All I heard was noise and it never went further than that, so of course I don’t feel annoyed, in fact it’s quite the opposite.

“La Real is a club where I feel valued and totally comfortable, so I can give them my full focus and continue helping the club progress.

“Why did the move not go through? I don’t know, I was not told anything then and I am not going to try and find out now. I’m now calm, relaxed and focused so we’ll try to have another successful campaign.”

The 26-year-old is now in his seventh season with La Real, and returns to La Liga action against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, having missed out on the latest Spain squad.

