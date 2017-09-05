Iniesta to sign new Barca deal

Josep Maria Bartomeu says that Andres Iniesta has agreed to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

The 33-year-old has been the beating heart of the Barca midfield, alongside the departed Xavi, since breaking into the first team as a youngster in 2002.

🤣 @jordialbaoficial @andresiniesta8 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

While he is approaching the twilight of his career, Iniesta remains a pivotal part of coach Ernesto Valverde, with the club naturally keen to tie him to a new deal as soon as possible.

Iniesta's current contract expires in June, leaving Juventus to begin circling the player over a possible free transfer.

Bartomeu though would like to see the highly-lauded player remain at the Nou Camp.

The club president told Mundo Deportivo: "We already have an agreement in principle to renew [his contract] and we hope to finalise it in the coming weeks.

"We are waiting these days to keep talking but Iniesta is a player that we want [to see] retire here and that he retires when he thinks he wants to retire.

"The idea is that he has an indefinite contract where it renews automatically every year until he thinks that he can retire or change.

"In the end, Andres is a player like Leo [Messi], of one club and known for their commitment and fidelity. They are an example for the boys of La Masia and for the new generations."