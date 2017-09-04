Important wins for Dutch, Swedes and Croatia

Croatia and Sweden strengthened their chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, while the Netherlands kept their own hopes alive.

Sweden closed to within one point of the Group A summit in qualifying after coasting to a 4-0 win over Belarus at the Borisov Arena on Sunday.

Janne Andersson’s side were in command early on thanks to Emil Forsberg’s 18th-minute opener, before further goals from Christoffer Nyman (24′) and Marcus Berg (37′) put them 3-0 up at half-time.

Andreas Granqvist’s penalty six minutes from time wrapping up the scoring for the visitors, who remain in the runner-up spot on 16 points behind group leaders France.

Didier Deschamps’ French team only just managed to stay at the top as they failed to break down Luxembourg at the Stade Municipal, where it finished goalless.

34 – It's the 1st time over the last 10 years France have attempted so many shots without finding the net (34 shots). Laborious. pic.twitter.com/cty66NWqbV — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 3, 2017

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have put late pressure on the front-runners with a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Bulgaria at the Amsterdam Arena.

The Orange needed to bounce back from the disappointing 4-0 reverse to Les Bleus last time out, and they got off to a flying start on home soil when Davy Propper broke the deadlock after just seven minutes.

Dick Advocaat’s men doubled their lead in the second half through Arjen Robben (67′), but Georgi Kostadinov halved the deficit two minutes later to make the hosts sweat.

Robben moves ahead of Cruyff and Lenstra in the Netherlands all-time scoring charts! 🇳🇱 95

⚽️ 34 pic.twitter.com/dJHlk1kijt — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 3, 2017

Propper calmed their nerves with his second goal 10 minutes from time to seal the win, which saw the third-placed Dutch move within three points of the Swedes.

Elsewhere, Ante Cacic’s Croatia reclaimed the lead in Group I after they edged out Kosovo 1-0 at Stadion Maksimir, in a match that was played over two days.

Saturday’s fixture was called off after 22 minutes due to a downpour that left the pitch unplayable. The game resumed the following day with the hosts laying siege to their opponents’ goal and eventually making the breakthrough in the 74th minute when Domagoj Vida pounced.

Vatreni (16) moved two points clear of Ukraine in second place, although Iceland (13) are also breathing down their necks in third spot.

Portugal put themselves in a strong position to qualify for next year’s finals in Russia after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Hungary at the Groupama Arena.

Andre Silva scored the only goal of the game three minutes into the second half as Fernando Santos’ side made it seven wins on the trot since losing to Switzerland in the first round of group fixtures.

The European champions maintained the three-point gap to the Swiss, who lead Group B on 24 points with a 100% record in qualifying after eight matches.

Belgium remain unbeaten in the qualifiers after seeing off Greece 2-1 at the Karaiskakis Stadium, where all three goals came in a frenetic four-minute spell in the second half.

After the first half finished goalless, Jan Vertonghen put the visitors ahead in the 70th minute, but they were swiftly pegged back by Zeca’s equaliser three minutes later.

However, the Red Devils responded immediately as Romelu Lukaku restored their lead on 74 minutes to take Roberto Martinez’s men eight points clear of the chasing pack in Group H.

Sunday’s results in full:

Croatia 1-0 Kosovo

Belarus 0-4 Sweden

Netherlands 3-1 Bulgaria

Faroe Islands 1-0 Andorra

Estonia 1-0 Cyprus

France 0-0 Luxembourg

Hungary 0-1 Portugal

Latvia 0-3 Switzerland

Greece 1-2 Belgium

Gibraltar 0-4 Bosnia-Herzegovina