Hazard: I want Costa to come back

Chelsea star Eden Hazard admits he would like to see striker Diego Costa back and scoring goals for the west London outfit.

Costa has been absent from the Blues since the end of last season and failed to show up for pre-season training following a row with manager Antonio Conte, who reportedly let the Spaniard know via text message that he was not in his plans for this season.

The 28-year-old has made it clear that he is not interested in returning to Stamford Bridge but rather wants a reunion with former club Atletico Madrid, who have not been able to meet Chelsea's asking price of £50m.

Costa has consequently been left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad. However, Hazard still wants the enigmatic forward to return to the Premier League champions.

"Diego and I have been playing together for three years, we have won everything together except for the Champions League," he told Marca.

"It's a pleasure to play with him, he's a top player and a top person. I would like to see him come back, but I don't make the decisions.

"I hope he can find a solution so that we can see him back on the pitch soon."