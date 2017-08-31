Hazard: How much am I worth?

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has wondered what his price tag might be after Paris Saint-Germain broke the bank to sign Neymar.

With the Brazilian going for €222m, the Blues star believes it could cost more to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t know how much I would cost,” he told HNL. “Maybe €300 million? It all depends on the market.

“Neymar is a Brazilian, has a lot of potential, is a year younger than I am and played for Barcelona.

“A transfer fee also depends on your contract and n a number of other things. We will see how much I am worth if I ever get a transfer.”

With Barca needing a replacement up front, Hazard admits that his mind did turn to the vacancy at Camp Nou, although he insists that he is happy at the Bridge.

“I didn’t really think about a transfer much,” he said. “Although maybe it did cross my mind. A lot has happened this transfer window. That’s a good thing.

“Every time someone leaves a club, other players could come in to replace them. If it isn’t me, then at least it’s someone else.

“But I am feeling well at Chelsea. I have just started my sixth season here and I am enjoying myself.”