Hazard: Maybe Batshuayi should leave Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard admits that his Belgium international team-mate Michy Batshuayi might be wise to seek a move away from the club.

The Blues duo are both on international duty for Belgium ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece, while reports indicate that manager Antonio Conte is looking to sign Fernando Llorente from Swansea City.

Batshuayi made just 20 Premier League appearances for the champions last season as an understudy for Diego Costa.

Despite a promising start to this campaign, he has fallen behind new signing Alvaro Morata in the pecking order and will find game time harder to come by with a second Spanish striker at the club.

"I spoke to him about it this morning," Hazard said from the Belgium camp. "He is 23 years old. If he wants to progress, he must play.

"Especially if Chelsea sign Llorente, he will have less playing time. I am disappointed for him because he has had a very good preseason."