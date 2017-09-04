Hazard: Chelsea have the squad for UCL

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is confident the defending Premier League champions have enough strength in depth to compete in the Champions League.

Manager Antonio Conte expressed his frustration with the club's lack of activity in the transfer window, as well as the departure of midfielder Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United.

However, Hazard believes Chelsea still have enough quality in the squad to compete in Europe after the arrival of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, and Davide Zappacosta.

“I think this year will be no different from the previous years, in the sense that every year it is difficult – especially when you play in many competitions," said Hazard, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“This year we have the Champions League as well and it is not easy to succeed in multiple competitions. But we will do our best and we have got depth in our squad so sometimes maybe one or two players can rest so they are 110 per cent for the next competition.

“We just want to win as many trophies as possible, for me personally I haven't won the Champions League so maybe that one would be a little bit more special, but I would prefer us to win everything."