Gotze relishing return to fitness

World Cup winning playmaker Mario Gotze says he is ready to cement himself back into the Borussia Dortmund starting XI after a long injury lay-off.

Upon a sensational return to Die Borussen from Champions FC Bayern München at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign, the technically gifted playmaker suffered a frustrating spell on the sidelines due to a metabolic illness.

However, this season under new head coach Peter Bosz, the Academy graduate is hopeful of returning to the form that made him one of the most promising youngsters in European football.

"I think from September I'll be able to play the full 90 minutes," he told the Bundesliga website.

"I knew that I had a goal. I wanted to be back for pre-season, to train again, and I'm on track. That's what was decisive for me. Up to now, everything has gone well."

The 25-year-old has scored 33 goals and registered 47 assists in 134 games for Dortmund.