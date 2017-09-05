Gomez tips Werner for stardom

Germany striker Mario Gomez believes their latest prodigy, Timo Werner, has the potential to lead the reigning world champions for the next decade.

Werner has already amassed 128 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart and current employers RB Leipzig at the age of 21, and his haul of 21 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances last season helped Die Bullen finish runners-up behind FC Bayern München.

His form for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side earned the prolific marksman a spot in recent national-team squads, with a brace in the 6-0 win over Norway on Monday taking his tally to six goals from eight caps.

“He will dominate the attack for Germany for the next 10 years,” Gomez said after the World Cup qualifier. “It is likely he will do the same in Europe if he continues like that.

“He is level-headed and does a fantastic job. We need someone like Timo in such a form if we want to be world champions.”