Gunners go big for Europa League

Arsene boss Arsene Wenger looks set to blood his youngsters in the Europa League after naming a ridiculously big 42-man squad for the competition.

The Gunners begin their European campaign on Thursday with a home game against FC Koln in Group H, which also features BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade.

Wenger selected his entire first-team squad with the exception of Santi Cazorla, who remains unavailable through injury, while there was also room for a large group of academy players.

The FA Cup champions will continue to rely on Alexis Sanchez, after his transfer-deadline-day move to Manchester City failed to materialise as a result of his club’s inability to sign Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

Arsenal fans could get a chance to see more of Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock in the first-team following their inclusion in the Europa League party, the duo having impressed during pre-season for Wenger’s side.

Well done to all of you who got these right… 1. Xhaka

2. Giroud

3. Alexis

4. Bould

5. Song More trivia 👉 https://t.co/xQEtev0HEb pic.twitter.com/9aDtudvouP — Arsenal Magazine (@ArsenalMagazine) September 5, 2017

Arsenal squad for Europa League:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Petr Cech, Deyan Iliev, Matt Macey, Ryan Huddart, Hugo Keto

Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy, Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Tolaji Bola, Chiori Johnson, Tafari Moore, Krystian Bielik.

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Charlie Gilmour, Marcus McGuane, Reiss Nelson, Ben Sheaf.

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Chuba Akpom, Aaron Eyoma, Joe Willock, Edward Nketiah, Josh Da Silva.