Cresswell: We’re determined to bounce back

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has made it clear the players will do everything they can to turn the club’s fortunes around against Huddersfield.

The Hammers have made a poor start to the new Premier League season by losing all three of their games thus far. Manchester United thrashed them 4-0 before a 3-2 defeat to Southampton and a 3-0 loss at Newcastle.

The defeats have already put manager Slaven Bilic under pressure, but Cresswell insists the players will give their utmost to help alleviate that pressure with a victory in their first home game of the campaign.

“It’s a massive game for us,” he told talkSPORT. “It’s our first home game and we really need to kick-start our season – that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“We know that it is not good enough to get three defeats on the spin, but we’re the only ones who can affect that and we will work hard to put things right.”

Asked about the pressure on the Hammers boss, Cresswell added: “We don’t really get involved in that. Of course we don’t want negative stuff, we want to turn that around into a positive and only results and good performances do that.

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do against Huddersfield and hopefully we’ll stop all this [speculation over Bilic’s future]. Huddersfield have had a tremendous start and we want to stop that on Monday by getting the three points.”