England to face Spain in first UEFA Nations League

England will face off against Spain and Croatia in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League after being drawn together in Wednesday’s ceremony.
World champions Germany will come up against neighbours France in Group 1 as well as their bitter historic rivals the Netherlands, who will miss out on this year World Cup in Russia.
European champions Portugal will take on Italy, another traditional powerhouse who failed to book their place at Russia 2018, and are also joined by Poland in Group 3.
Meanwhile, overachievers Iceland, perhaps the weakest team in League A, will face Belgium’s golden generation and a quality Switzerland side in Group 2.
League A1
Netherlands, France, Germany
League A2
Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium
League A3
Poland, Italy, Portugal
League A4
Croatia, England, Spain
In League B, Wales and the Republic of Ireland were paired together, along with Denmark, in one of the more interesting match-ups from the second tier of nations.
Sweden, who got here by eliminating Italy in the play-offs, will have to face Turkey and Russia, while Northern Ireland will take on Bosnia and Austria.
League B1
Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia
League B2
Turkey, Sweden, Russia
League B3
Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Austria
League B4
Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Wales
The official result of the #NationsLeague draw! ✅ pic.twitter.com/H1fPteK7M1
— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) January 24, 2018
The competition is an effort from UEFA to make international matches more competitive between World Cup or European Championship years, and will also provide a secondary route to qualification.
The format divides European nations into four tiers, with the top teams competing against each other in Group A while the minnows make up Group D.
Among the third tier of sides are some countries with a rich history in the game such as Scotland, who were drawn against Israel and Albania, and Euro 2004 champions Greece, who are in one of the four-team groups along with Estonia, Finland, and Hungary.
League C1
Israel, Albania, Scotland
League C2
Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary
League C3
Cyprus, Bulgaria, Norway, Slovenia
League C4
Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania
Making up the fourth tier are the smaller nations, but results from the first edition of the tournament, which is due to commence in September 2018, will see countries either promoted or relegated to the other Leagues, while the new format could help some smaller teams achieve qualification to major international tournaments.
League D1
Andorra, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Georgia
League D2
San Marino, Moldova, Luxembourg, Belarus
League D3
Kosovo, Malta, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan
League D4
Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Armenia, Macedonia
A first look at the #NationsLeague trophy 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/y94135cboP
— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) January 24, 2018