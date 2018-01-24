England to face Spain in first UEFA Nations League

England will face off against Spain and Croatia in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League after being drawn together in Wednesday’s ceremony.

World champions Germany will come up against neighbours France in Group 1 as well as their bitter historic rivals the Netherlands, who will miss out on this year World Cup in Russia.

European champions Portugal will take on Italy, another traditional powerhouse who failed to book their place at Russia 2018, and are also joined by Poland in Group 3.

Meanwhile, overachievers Iceland, perhaps the weakest team in League A, will face Belgium’s golden generation and a quality Switzerland side in Group 2.

League A1

Netherlands, France, Germany

League A2

Iceland, Switzerland, Belgium

League A3

Poland, Italy, Portugal

League A4

Croatia, England, Spain

In League B, Wales and the Republic of Ireland were paired together, along with Denmark, in one of the more interesting match-ups from the second tier of nations.

Sweden, who got here by eliminating Italy in the play-offs, will have to face Turkey and Russia, while Northern Ireland will take on Bosnia and Austria.

League B1

Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia

League B2

Turkey, Sweden, Russia

League B3

Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Austria

League B4

Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Wales

The competition is an effort from UEFA to make international matches more competitive between World Cup or European Championship years, and will also provide a secondary route to qualification.

The format divides European nations into four tiers, with the top teams competing against each other in Group A while the minnows make up Group D.

Among the third tier of sides are some countries with a rich history in the game such as Scotland, who were drawn against Israel and Albania, and Euro 2004 champions Greece, who are in one of the four-team groups along with Estonia, Finland, and Hungary.

League C1

Israel, Albania, Scotland

League C2

Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary

League C3

Cyprus, Bulgaria, Norway, Slovenia

League C4

Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania

Making up the fourth tier are the smaller nations, but results from the first edition of the tournament, which is due to commence in September 2018, will see countries either promoted or relegated to the other Leagues, while the new format could help some smaller teams achieve qualification to major international tournaments.

League D1

Andorra, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Georgia

League D2

San Marino, Moldova, Luxembourg, Belarus

League D3

Kosovo, Malta, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan

League D4

Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Armenia, Macedonia