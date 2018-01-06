Emery denies Madrid clash will be do-or-die

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery does not believe that failure to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League will lose him his job.

The former Sevilla boss, with whom he won the Europa League twice, is expected to take PSG to the final of the competition, something that is becoming the club’s white whale despite their dominance in Ligue 1.

"Nobody has told me that, if I don't win, I won't continue," Emery told Marca. "I live in the present.

"I have played games, in their own context, as important as this one, although without the media hype of Real-PSG.

"I'm always asked if I feel pressure but it's something that never concerns me. I speak of a responsibility to prepare ourselves in the best way we can for these two matches.

"We'll be at the centre of world football. I'm looking forward to the game, to be able to show PSG's strength. I'm eager to play it, to enjoy it, and to win it.

"Real Madrid have won 12 Champions Leagues; Barca, five; AC Milan, seven, although now they've fallen away. PSG are a new team, born in 1970 from a fusion of two clubs.

"The new owners have created a new entity, but with an economic-sporting project, not just economic. This club wants to be closer and closer to the greats of Europe, to equal them… and then overtake them.

"Knockouts like this one against Madrid are the confirmation that we can take this step. Beating Madrid is an opportunity to grow. That's how I see it."