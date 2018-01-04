Van Persie edging closer to Feyenoord return

Netherlands international striker Robin van Persie looks set to return to his boyhood club Feyenoord from Fenerbahce over the coming days.

Van Persie, 34, started his professional career nearly 17 years ago at De Kuip before joining English Premier League side Arsenal in 2004.

And after 11 seasons in England with the Gunners and Manchester United, the technically gifted Dutchman made the switch to the Turkish Super Lig – where in his third season he is in talks of terminating his contract.

Despite enjoying relative success with a return of 36 goals in his first two seasons at Fener, injuries have seen compatriot Vincent Janssen and Roberto Soldado move ahead of the veteran forward in the pecking order over the past few months.

We wish you all a healthy & happy 2018 ! pic.twitter.com/lkRA54qQpZ — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) December 31, 2017

With no goals in two starts all season, the 101-time capped Netherlands star is ready to make his long-awaited return to Rotterdam.

"It is true that Robin is provisionally exempt from work, as it is called," his agent Kees Vos told Algemeen Dagblad.

"We will soon be discussing a solution that is acceptable for both parties with the club management, and of course, Robin will remain available until that time, just as he has always worked professionally at Fener in recent months.

"For the time being, we are not going to say anything about any other club, so if we come to an agreement with Fenerbahçe, then in principle all options are open and we take the time to make a good decision."