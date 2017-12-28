Mbappe used to idolise Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that when he was younger he used to idolise Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old admits he looked up to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but after becoming a professional footballer himself, Mbappe no longer has the same feeling of awe when thinking about Ronaldo.

The France international will have an opportunity to test himself against the 32-year-old in February when PSG travel to Spain to take on Los Merengues in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League.

“Yes it’s true, Cristiano was my childhood idol,” Mbappe told Marca.

“It was fantastic to meet him when I went to Valdebebas (Madrid’s training ground) but I no longer have those feelings, due to me now being a professional too.

“He is a fantastic player but when you look at what PSG have, we have players on a similar level to that, such as Neymar.

“It will be fantastic to play Madrid in the Champions League as I have never played at the Bernabeu and this will be a fantastic challenge.

“We must prepare well for the match and believe in our own ability.”