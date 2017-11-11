Giroud offers his support to Evra

Olivier Giroud has backed Patrice Evra to bounce back after leaving Marseille and being banned by UEFA.

The 36-year-old former France captain was charged by the governing body under article 15 of their disciplinary regulations, which deals with the misconduct of players, banning him from their club competitions until June.

Following this Evra's contract with Marseille was terminated.

The former Nice, Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus left back kicked out at a supporter prior to Marseille's Europa League defeat against Vitoria and was handed a red card.

And Giroud, who scored as France beat Wales 2-0 in an international friendly on Friday, offered his support to his former teammate.

He said: "I hope that he can bounce back.

"I've written him a message to send my support. We had five great years together with the national team and he has always been a leader.

"It's difficult to speak of what he did, but it was instinct, something full of emotion. And I don't understand very well how supporters can come so close to the pitch like that.

"He's won numerous titles, he's a great player. I hope he can rebound, rediscover his happiness and finish in a different manner."

French national team manager Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, said: "The decision that has been taken is a tough one, but I'm not here to judge the decision.

"If I want to get in touch with Evra I will do that directly, I won't give a message here. But it's a difficult situation I wouldn't wish on anyone.