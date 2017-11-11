Ventura: We must do better

Gian Piero Ventura says Italy suffered physically against Sweden in their 1-0 World Cup play-off first leg defeat on Friday.

Jakob Johannsson scored the only goal of the game at the Friends Arena in Solna with a deflected effort on 61 minutes.

It gives the Swedes a narrow advantage going into the second leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Monday.

And a disappointed Ventura said after the game that it may have been different for his side, but that Sweden gave them a tough time.

He said: "It could have gone a different way, if we scored first for example such as when [Andrea] Belotti's header went wide. Now we have 90 minutes left to play.

"The game was very physical, and we suffered from that. We must improve. Physically we can't do much, we only have a day and a half, but we have to read the game better next time. We hope the crowd at the San Siro give us the support we need."

Ventura added: "When I was in the dressing room I saw how angry and frustrated they were. They know they can do better. The game was very physical and that surprised us but we can do better."