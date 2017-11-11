Southgate delighted with England youngsters

Gareth Southgate said he wasn't surprised by the level of his young England side as they held Germany to a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Jordan Pickford all started the game, while Joe Gomez was introduced early on after an injury to Phil Jones. Jack Cork had four minutes at the end of the game as he replaced Jake Livermore.

It was an experimental side to the say the least with a number of first-team regulars having pulled out.

But speaking after the match, a delighted Southgate said: "I'm really not surprised by what [the young players] have done because they've shown that previously in other ages and this week in training. There has been an energy about the group.

"It was a proper game tonight with top players that you're playing against, so you've got to be switched on."

The England boss had extra praise for Loftus-Cheek, who he feels has huge potential.

"Loftus-Cheek is a player I've watched do that since U16 level, and despite his size and appearance and the way he plays, he's not hugely confident at times. I think tonight, it took him 10 minutes to have a look around and realise, 'I can do this'.

"He's got so many good attributes and that's why we put him into the team. I don't think the wider public will be as aware of him, you would have to have followed him very closely, but we believe in him and the others we played," Southgate explained.

Up next for the youngsters is a clash with Brazil on Tuesday, also at Wembley.

Southgate concluded: "It was a brilliant experience for our players and we've now got to see if we can try and replicate that against a side who rested a lot of their players today on Tuesday. For me, it was a real positive tonight.

"In the games where we have had to play against the top teams, the atmosphere has been good. Tactically, the players have performed well. There are still loads of things we can get better at the more we play that system.

"The whole thing was better for the fans and they will have been encouraged by seeing players they haven't seen before. I think there was a freshness and energy about it."