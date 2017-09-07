Fenerbahce were close to Costa deal

Fenerbahce look set to miss out on Diego Costa, having discussed a loan deal with Chelsea until January for the wantaway striker.

The Spain international’s situation appears unchanged after he was left out of the Blues’ squad for the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Costa has been included in their Premier League roster for the 2017/18 season, although he is unlikely to be called upon by Antonio Conte following a fall-out between manager and player.

The 28-year-old is still expected to return to Atletico Madrid in the new year, despite his former club having failed to reach an agreement with the Premier League champions during the recent transfer window.

He had an opportunity to link up with the Yellow Canaries for the first half of the current campaign, but Fener boss Aykut Kocaman revealed that a move is looking doubtful ahead of the Turkish transfer deadline on Friday.

“We were really close to sign Diego Costa but now we seem far away,” Kocaman was quoted as saying by Goal. “The talks between the two clubs were going really well. But here we are.”