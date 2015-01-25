Bradford target Man Utd scalp

The League One side looked down and out trailing by two goals inside 38 minutes at Stamford Bridge but stormed back with three second-half goals to stun the Premier League leaders before sealing a 4-2 win to send them through to the last 16.

Parkinson admitted the performance even bettered Bradford’s run to the League Cup final in 2013 and believes a trip to another top-flight heavyweight would be a worthy reward for the Bantams faithful.

Ahead of??Monday???s fifth round draw, Parkinson told the Football Association: “If Manchester United can get through against Cambridge we???d love to have a go against them.

“I???m sure if we went to Old Trafford we???d probably have about 15,000 fans there, and it would be nice to give all the ones who couldn???t get tickets today another day of Cup football.”

Few would have given the team, seventh in League One, a hope against a team who had won all 10 of their Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge this season and had been pushing for four trophies in English football – the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

Bradford became the first third-tier team to score four against Chelsea in 57 years and it was a performance that led Blues boss Jose Mourinho to admit he was feeling “ashamed” and “embarrassed”.

Parkinson, manager at Bradford since 2011, added: “I spoke to the players in the week about focusing now on putting in a performance to send every one of them back up the motorway proud of their team.??

“That was the aim, and I think the ones who got the tickets will never forget what they???ve seen. When we were on the pitch celebrating at the end it did feel a bit surreal.

???To come to the league leaders and score four goals is a great feeling, and it will be remembered in Bradford for a long time. We showed so much character, we were playing against some world class players.??

???To be 2-0 down and to see that their heads never dropped was outstanding.”

Parkinson is now confident the club can now hold on to their players in the January transfer window following their cup success.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: “Absolutely, we can keep hold of everybody.

???We want to strengthen the squad, rather than weaken it.

???We???ve got a very congested schedule coming up, we might need one or two players going into second half of the season.???