Giroud: Conte departure would be sad

Olivier Giroud has voiced his support for manager Antonio Conte following Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

Conte has been the subject of ongoing speculation regarding his Chelsea future and, if reports are to be believed, might not manage Chelsea again after this season’s dismal Premier League title defence, which saw them finish fifth.

🗣️"Back me or sack me" The @ChelseaFC boss issued an ultimatum to the club's owners following their #FACup win on Saturday. What should Roman do❓https://t.co/2N1XQXjf4n — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) May 20, 2018

However, French striker Giroud would be sad to see the back of his boss. “It will be sad if the manager will leave,” he told Sky Sports News.

“We need to move on — I have got a World Cup and then I will think about next year. I want to win some more trophies with Chelsea.”

Giroud has scored three Premier League goals for Chelsea since signing for Conte’s side in the mid-season transfer window from Arsenal. The 31-year-old started the FA Cup final ahead of Alvaro Morata.

The cup was Conte’s second trophy since he took charge of Chelsea in 2016.