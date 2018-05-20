Conte: You’ll be sacking a serial winner

Antonio Conte issued a warning to Chelsea club officials after securing the FA Cup on Saturday, telling them they would be losing a “serial winner” if they sack him.

Conte engineered a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Saturday’s final to put some gloss on a difficult campaign.

The Wembley win comes after Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League, missing out on the Champions League.

Still, the Italian chose to emphasise the positive, and said he was confident in his own ability, despite this season’s troubles.

“When you are used to winning every season, this type of season can create some problems in yourself,” Conte said. “But I also think in a difficult season like this, I showed I’m a serial winner. To win in this way this season gives me more satisfaction than my wins in the past.”

Conte effectively issued a “back me or sack me” call, adding that he would understand even if the club’s hierarchy decided to get rid of him.

“After two years, the club knows me very well,” Conte said. “If they want to continue to work with me, they know me. I can’t change. I am this and my past speaks very clearly, as a player and as a manager.

“I’m a serial winner. I showed this in England in a difficult moment for the club after a 10th-place finish [in 2015-16]. In two seasons, I brought two trophies for this club.

“I have a contract and I’m committed for this club. As you know very well, our job is not simple. I understand that the club can make a decision, a positive decision or a negative decision. I’m the first to understand.

“You have to understand if, in this season, we had the maximum or not. There is the possibility, with this group of players, that we did the maximum.

“For sure, we’ll make the best decision. I’m the first to accept every decision for the future. After these two seasons, I will always love this club and these fans – also if my future must be in a different way.”