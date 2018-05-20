Chelsea grind out win over United to lift FA Cup

Chelsea claimed a slender 1-0 win over Manchester United courtesy of a Eden Hazard penalty in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0

Bakayoko denied penalty in early going

Hazard scores 22nd minute penalty

Sanchez goal ruled offside

Pogba misses free header nine minutes from time

Match Summary

A first half Eden Hazard penalty was enough to seal a hard fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Blues lifted the oldest football club competition in the world for the eighth time. United tasted defeat in their 20th final after they equalled Arsenal’s total for most final appearances.

Full report

Manchester United met Chelsea at Wembley for the 137th FA Cup final in a game that both teams were desperate to win in order to save face in what has been perhaps unspectacular seasons for both of these English giants.

The team from West London created the first opening in the 13th minute. Hazard held the ball up and brought Cesc Fabregas into play before the Spaniard played in Tiemoue Bakayoko, who was fouled inside the area by former Blue, Nemanja Matic, but referee Michael Oliver waved away the appeal.

Seven minutes later Oliver had no option but to point to the spot and award Chelsea a penalty. Fabregas’ long ball was taken in his stride by Hazard before the latter ran through on goal but was brought down by Phil Jones.

The defender only saw yellow even though he stopped a clear goal-scoring opportunity after the referee deemed it as a genuine attempt to play the ball. The Belgium star dusted himself off and sent David de Gea the wrong way to give his team a 22nd minute lead.

The team from Manchester came out of the break with real intent and pinned Chelsea back. In the 56th minute Ander Herrera switched the ball to Antonio Valencia but Chelsea managed to get the ball clear only to Marcus Rashford, whose 20-yard strike was well palmed to safety by Thibaut Courtois.

Jose Mourinho’s side heaped the pressure on and three minutes after the hour mark had a goal disallowed for offside after VAR was brought into play. Alexis Sanchez bundled the ball home after Courtois kept a Jones header from out from eight yards. Replays showed the Chilean was rightfully flagged.

The Red Devils had a golden opportunity to equalise nine minutes from time. Substitute Anthony Martial’s corner from the left was headed wide by Paul Pogba, who had a free header in the centre of the goal but dragged his attempt wide, right of the goal.

Antonio Conte’s men held on for the win as they put last year’s final defeat to rivals Arsenal to bed overcoming a dogged United team to lift much needed silverware for the side from London.