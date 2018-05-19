Conte to shake Mourinho’s hand ahead of final

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirmed he will shake the hand of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The pair has shared a tense relationship following some high profile altercations in the past. In October 2016, Conte’s exuberant celebrations after a 4-0 victory over United at Stamford Bridge upset the Portuguese mentor.

The Italian then issued a barbed comment in January when describing his rival as a ‘little man’. Nonetheless, it appears the peace pipe has been smoked and relations are in a far better state.

Earlier in the week, Mourinho revealed he had shared a glass of red wine with his compatriot in February following United’s win at Old Trafford.

As such, Conte also takes the view that hostilities are over between the two men. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said: “Tomorrow I will shake his hand and both of us will think of the game.

“It is not important what happened (previously). There is a normal relationship between me and him.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho said whether or not his foe remains in charge next season would not make any difference in terms of his desire to win the final in London.

He said: “Until it’s official that Antonio leaves I don’t know. Honestly, you ask me if I’m interested in it – I’m just curious about it.

“In relation to the match tomorrow, if it is his last match or if it isn’t his last match I don’t think it will change at all his approach to the game and his desire to make it through and his desire to win.”