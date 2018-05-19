Mourinho: De Gea will play in FA Cup final

David de Gea will start for Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has said.

Argentina keeper Sergio Romero played in all United’s FA Cup ties up to the semi-final, but Mourinho said that the Spaniard would get the nod as Romero has only just come back from a serious injury.

Romero suffered a knee injury during Argentina’s 6-1 loss to Spain on March 27, and consequently missed the semi-final win over Spurs last month.

He recently recovered and played in United’s 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road last Sunday, but Mourinho has decided go with De Gea at Wembley.

“He (Romero) was injured for a long, long time,” said Mourinho.

“He was injured for around two and something months.

“He didn’t play some matches that normally would be his matches, his semi-final against Tottenham, a couple more matches before the final.

“He really only trained one week before the Watford match – and a bit more before – and that is the reason.

The Portuguese denied that he was going with his number one because he had more faith in De Gea.

“It is not about trust, it is not about my confidence in him.

“Last season the Europa League final was a much more important match than this one, it was giving us the possibility to play Champions League.

“And I played the Europa League final with Sergio, so it is not about confidence or no confidence, it is about the process of the last couple of months, since he had an important injury against Spain.”