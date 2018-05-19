Conte: Win and I could still be sacked

Antonio Conte has said he could be sacked this week even if he wins the FA Cup.

A loss to Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday would mean a trophyless season just a year after the Blues won the Premier League.

The Italian’s future at Stamford Bridge has been the subject of much speculation this season after Conte on several occasions expressed unhappiness over the club’s transfer dealings

Despite last season’s success, Conte has admitted that the final could be his last match in charge of Chelsea, even if he manages to win.

“When you have a negative situation, then you must be prepared to work very hard, to work to improve every aspect. I think in this season, I did this together with my staff.

“There are other people to judge your work, to judge the season, I don’t think I’d be the right person to say: ‘OK, if we win I plan this situation’, or ‘if we don’t win, I plan another situation’.

“I’m not interested in this. I’m interested in winning the final. This is the most important thing for me, for my players.

“It’s right to separate the two things because, otherwise, if you don’t win it means you didn’t work very well.

“Sometimes you can win but the club decides to sack you anyway because they have a reason to do this.”

Chelsea’s disappointing title defence and missing out on the Champions League has failed to satisfy the high expectations of the Chelsea top brass, and has seen the pressure ramped up on Conte, who still has a year on his contract.

“I can say for sure this will be my last match this season. For me and my players, it will be the last game for us. Then, as you know very well, I have a contract and I’m committed to the club,” he added.

“In every season you must divide the responsibility, positive or negative, with three parts: club, manager and players.

“Last season we were heroes. This season we are… I don’t know what we are to people, but I don’t care. It doesn’t matter.

“I didn’t change my commitment for the club. My commitment has always been the same. Maybe this season we worked harder than last season.

“I don’t know if something has changed. We were heroes for Chelsea’s fans – but in my soul and my heart, I’m always a hero because I gave 120 percent, also this season to solve the problems.”