Cahill: Lukaku is not United’s only weapon

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill believes Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be tough to deal with in the FA Cup final, although he is not the only threat.

The Blues will lock horns with the Red Devils at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, aiming to clinch their first FA Cup title since 2012. This is Chelsea’s second consecutive final appearance. They lost 2-1 to Arsenal in last season’s decider.

In the build-up to the highly-anticipated clash, Cahill pointed out that Lukaku, who is a former Chelsea player, will be a handful on the day. However, he also added that United have a number of dangerous attacking players that could hurt Chelsea.

“When he was here, he had talent but he was very young. He’s developed into a world-class striker so credit to him,” said the England international, according to the Evening Standard.

“Sometimes when you’re at a club like Chelsea you feel sorry when you see a player move on. Naturally some progress and some don’t, but you don’t hear about the ones that don’t.

“We all know it’s hard to have time to come in as a young player – maybe the club and the supporters give you seven, eight, nine games where you’re rusty and not performing. It’s difficult to do that.

“They’ve then gone on and developed elsewhere and he’s gone on to be a top player. I’ve played and trained against him loads of times and it’ll be difficult (on Saturday).”

Cahill added: “Everyone can see his attributes: pace, power, strength and he can finish. His goal-scoring record is very good.

“But we’re not focusing on one player in their team. We’re respectful of the fact that they have numerous players who can turn a game on its head, as do we.”