Lukaku hopeful over final appearance

Romelu Lukaku is hopeful of playing a part in Manchester United’s FA Cup final challenge, despite Jose Mourinho’s fears over his fitness.

Lukaku has been on the treatment table since suffering ligament damage to his ankle during United’s victory over Arsenal last month.

The £75million striker has been in his Belgium homeland receiving treatment on the problem, with United struggling for goals during his absence after drawing blanks against Brighton and West Ham.

Mourinho had initially been concerned that his top scorer could miss next weekend’s final against Chelsea, yet there is now more optimism that Lukaku will be available.

“We hope he can play in the final,” said Mourinho.

“He is in Belgium, having his treatment with communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department.

“We are just waiting to see if it’s possible for him to be involved in the final. If not starting, then at least on the bench.”