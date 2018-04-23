Chelsea into FA Cup final after Saints win

Chelsea were largely the better team but rode their luck at times before advancing to the FA Cup final after beating a courageous Southampton 2-0 in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea 2 Southampton 0

Giroud scores brilliantly

Long misses great chance

Caballero denies Bertrand

Morata heads winner

Match summary

Chelsea almost completely dominated the first half but failed to take advantage of the openings that came their way. In the second half the action became end-to-end though the Blues hit the front early through Olivier Giroud.

The Saints missed good chances through Shane Long and hit the post through Charlie Austin. Yet, substitute Álvaro Morata sealed the deal with a header in the 82nd minute.

Match report

It was one-way traffic in the first half as Chelsea pummeled Southampton from virtually the first whistle with smart inter-play, and plenty of quick ball movement.

In the fifth minute Eden Hazard played a sharp one-two with Giroud and then lashed an absolute rocket of a strike which flew past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy but went just over the target.

Two minutes later the second chance arrived as Willian hit the bar after a poor loss of possession by Oriol Romeu in the opposition half. The lively Hazard stole the ball and used his pace to drive at the heart of Saints' defence, before finding the Brazil star.

He cut inside his marker before curling in a left-footed effort which seemed to have McCarthy beaten, though it was too high and bounced off the top of the crossbar to safety.

It was wave after wave of attack from those in blue shirts and in the 12th minute Cesc Fabregas picked out Hazard with a cutback, however, with the goal at his mercy from close range Maya Yoshida made a superb last-ditch tackle.

Soon after Willian curled a free-kick over the bar after N'Golo Kanté was pulled down by Jan Bednarek. Just before the break, Giroud had an excellent opportunity to break the deadlock from Fabregas' cross, but he volleyed acrobatically wide on his second attempt.

Somehow the Saints managed to survive the first 45 minutes much to the frustration of opposing manager Antonio Conte. After the break, the resistance was broken almost immediately from a stunning bit of trickery from Giroud.

After Hazard had superbly brought down Fabregas' lofted pass and played it into the striker just outside of the small box. The France star showed mesmeric feet to dance part a number of challenges before poking home in the 46th minute.

It was the 31 year old's 22nd contribution to a goal in the competition for both Arsenal and Chelsea (15 goals and seven assists).

Mark Hughes' men were much better after the goal in attack and the goal-shy Long wasted a golden opportunity in the 54th minute.

When Austin allowed a pass to run to his striker partner, instead of shooting with just Willy Caballero to beat he took a heavy first touch and the chance was gone.

The outfit from Hampshire were showing added resolve and in the 68th minute Dusan Tadic's corner rebounded safely wide off Giroud's arm, though nothing was given as it did not seem intentional.

The pressure continued and in the 72nd minute Conte was grateful to Caballero who denied Ryan Bertrand. After Fabregas gave the ball away to the fullback, his rasping drive from the centre of the box was saved brilliantly by the legs of the Argentine star.

Soon after, the 36-year-old was given a life-line as after he jumped with Austin for a high ball on his line, a fumble resulted which seemed to cross the line. Yet, the forward was blown up for a seemingly harsh foul.

Hazard was characteristically back in the spotlight with a strike which McCarthy pawed over, and soon afterwards his driven cross from the right was almost deflected in clumsily by Yoshida.

In the 82nd minute substitute Morata put the game to bed soon after coming on. From a pin-point cross from the right by César Azpilicueta, the Spain forward sent a downward header into the corner of the net.

There was frenetic action in the closing stages as Austin hit the post from a tight angle, before Morata missed something of a sitter as he saw a goal-bound strike hacked clear off the line.