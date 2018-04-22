Mourinho: Second spot more important than final

Jose Mourinho is eager to ensure that Manchester United are Premier League runners-up when they compete in a 20th FA Cup final next month.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera saw United complete a fightback against Spurs, at Wembley, on Saturday and secure their spot in the final.

But despite the 2-1 win, Mourinho still has half an eye on the Premier League.

Second placed United are currently three points ahead of third place Liverpool and with a game in hand after Jurgen Klopp’s Reds could only draw against basement boys West Brom.

“The feeling now is we need two victories and one draw to finish second with 81 points,” said Mourinho.

“If we manage to do that, finishing second with 81 points behind untouchable City, it’s a good season.

“The season is successful if we finish second, if we do a better Premier League than Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

“If we do that it’s successful because 81 points breaks the 80-point target and gives us much more points than last season.

“It means we won more matches, scored more goals, conceded less and to have better results against the top teams.

“Then we can come to the final with a good spirit, the same we came with today, supported by good supporters, who were always behind the team until the last whistle.

“The final is the final, obviously you try to win it, but I don’t think a team, player, manager or season are good or bad because of one game.”