United battle back to down Spurs

Manchester United reached their 20th FA Cup final after they came from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley in the semi-finals on Saturday evening.

Manchester United 2 Tottenham 1

Alli (11′) nets from close range

Sanchez (24′) heads United level

Dier shot deflected onto left post

Herrera (62′) fires United in front

Match Summary

Spurs were playing at their temporary home for the season and they got off to a flying start when Dele Alli scored from close range on 11 minutes.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side took just 13 minutes to respond as Alexis Sanchez equalised with a header and Ander Herrera completed the comeback on 62 minutes.

Full Report

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were on the ball from the get-go and threatened in the opening minute when Harry Kane advanced on goal from the middle and saw his left-footed shot from 22 yards out deflected wide of the left post.

They got their reward on 11 minutes as Davinson Sanchez released Christian Eriksen down the right flank and his low cross was converted on the slide by Alli inside the six-yard box.

Eriksen should have done better six minutes later when he scuffed an effort wide of the left post from inside the area after being slipped in by Kane, and it proved crucial as United hit back with their first chance on 24 minutes.

Paul Pogba did well to win the ball back from Kieran Trippier on the left touchline and he delivered an inviting cross for Sanchez, who cushioned a fine header into the left corner of the net at the back post.

Jesse Lingard couldn’t match the Chilean’s effort when he failed to keep a header down from Romelu Lukaku’s clipped cross from the right on 28 minutes.

The half finished with chances at both ends, as Michel Vorm pulled off a smart one-handed save to tip Pogba’s deflected curler around the right post on 44 minutes, before Eric Dier’s strike took a touch off Chris Smalling and hit the base of the left post in stoppage time.

The Red Devils made a better start to the second half and their fans were celebrating the lead just two minutes after the hour mark. Sanchez’s low delivery from the left was mis-controlled by Lukaku but rolled across the box, where Herrera fired home from 16 yards out after Lingard left the ball for the Spaniard.

Lukaku looked to catch Vorm out at his near post on 65 minutes after being sent clear on the right by Pogba, but his strike flashed just wide. The United duo combined again to good effect seven minutes later when the Belgian latched onto another superb pass from the Frenchman and tested Vorm with an angled strike on the left.

Eriksen was just inches away from equalising on 73 minutes with a left-footed shot from 22 yards out that flew narrowly past the right post, while at the other end Pogba forced Vorm to parry behind his venomous strike from the edge of the box two minutes later and Smalling steered the resulting corner well over with his head.

Jan Vertonghen couldn’t keep the ball down on 79 minutes when he skied a volley from a cleared corner, while substitute Lucas Moura flashed a shot wide of the right post three minutes from time as space opened up for him outside the box.

The north Londoners had one final chance at the death from a free-kick on the left that substitute Victor Wanyama headed well over having climbed above his marker.